Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in a virtual climate change summit hosted by President Joe Biden on Thursday, Earth Day. It’s a bright spot in a deteriorating U.S.-China relationship, and comes as tensions rise over human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang province and as China doubles down on a more aggressive style of diplomacy. We’ll hear about the roots of China’s so-called “wolf warrior” foreign relations offensive and discuss the future of relations between the two countries on climate change, human rights, and more.
China’s ‘Wolf Warrior’ Diplomats and the Future of U.S.-China Relations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (L), China's Foreign Minister at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Yangyang Cheng, postdoctoral fellow, Yale Law School's Paul Tsai China Center, columnist on Chinese politics and U.S.-China relations
Peter Martin, political reporter, Bloomberg News; author, "China's Civilian Army: The Making of a Wolf Warrior Diplomacy"
Damien Ma, director, Think Tank, Paulson Institute
