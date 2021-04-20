KQED is a proud member of
NPR Special Coverage
6:00 pm – 7:00 pmNPR Special Coverage

Derek Chauvin Guilty of All Charges

KQED carries a one-hour special report from NPR News on the Derek Chauvin trial verdict, hosted by Ari Shapiro and Audie Cornish. The jury found Chauvin guilty for the murder of George Floyd. see more
Forum

NPR’s Founding Mothers: Shattering Glass Ceilings in the 1970s

20 min
Brian Watt
at 9:00 AM
Woman holds two mics and a notebook
 (iStock)

Even after the Civil Rights Act in 1964 banned employment discrimination, women in the workplace still found it nearly impossible to get the kind of jobs they really wanted and were qualified for. When National Public Radio launched 50 years ago, four women found their way into a world previously closed to them — broadcast journalism. They became icons — using their voices to fight sexism in the workplace and cover decades of news. We examine the amazing careers of “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie” with Lisa Napoli,  author of “The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR”.

Guests:

Lisa Napoli, author, "The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR"

