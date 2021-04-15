KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Culture Dilemma

With many people opting to make remote work permanent, some employers are facing a dilemma: can you preserve company culture when your employees all work from home?
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How to Avoid Getting Trapped in 'High Conflict'

Seema Yasmin
at 9:00 AM
 (iStock)

Whether it’s tribal in nature -- or a nasty divorce-- many Americans feel trapped in repetitive conflicts that can seem irresolvable, with no end in sight. Investigative journalist Amanda Ripley spent four years studying these types of high conflict situations, discovering tools to defuse their potency and learning how to recognize what kind of problems are solvable. Ripley joins us to talk about how to resolve our deepest divisions and her new book, “High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped, and How We Get Out.”

Guests:

Amanda Ripley, contributing writer, The Atlantic; author, "High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out"

Omari Sinclair , violence interrupter, Youth ALIVE, an Oakland violence prevention non-profit

