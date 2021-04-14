The new Frontline documentary "American Insurrection" investigates the rise of right-wing extremism and the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Forum talks with ProPublica reporter and Frontline correspondent A.C. Thompson about how extremist groups and individuals became emboldened and radicalized.
Capitol Assault, Rise of Extremism Examined in Frontline's "American Insurrection"
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. ((photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images))
Guests:
A.C. Thompson, reporter, ProPublica and FRONTLINE correspondent - His investigation into the assault on the U.S. Capitol is featured in the Frontline documentary "American Insurrection"
