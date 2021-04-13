Last week, Amazon workers at an Alabama warehouse voted down a call to unionize, and that decision has organized labor scrambling. Though a majority of Americans say they are in favor of unions, creating new ones is not easy. Key to the movement’s future is a sweeping piece of pro-union legislation, the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which passed the House and faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.We’ll examine the future of organized labor and discuss how rising inequality is shifting the conversation around unions.
What's the Future of Union Organizing After the Amazon Vote?
BART workers on strike took to the street in front of Lake Merritt BART station to picket on October 18, 2013. (Photo: Deborah Svoboda/KQED)
Guests:
Ken Jacobs, chair, UC Berkeley Labor Center
Eleanor Mueller, labor reporter, Politico
Sarah Jaffe, author, "Work Won't Love You Back," and reporting fellow for Type Center Media
