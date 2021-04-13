KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

YouTube Views

Every day, people watch around one billion hours of video on YouTube. A lot of those videos contain false information. How the platform is changing how some people see the world – and straining their relationships.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

YouTube Views

Every day, people watch around one billion hours of video on YouTube. A lot of those videos contain false information. How the platform is changing how some people see the world – and straining their relationships.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What's the Future of Union Organizing After the Amazon Vote?

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

BART workers on strike took to the street in front of Lake Merritt BART station to picket on October 18, 2013. (Photo: Deborah Svoboda/KQED)

Last week, Amazon workers at an Alabama warehouse voted down a call to unionize, and that decision has organized labor scrambling.  Though a majority of Americans say they are in favor of unions, creating new ones is not easy. Key to the movement’s future is  a sweeping piece of pro-union legislation, the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which passed the House and  faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.We’ll examine the future of organized labor and discuss how rising inequality is shifting the conversation around unions.   

Guests:

Ken Jacobs, chair, UC Berkeley Labor Center

Eleanor Mueller, labor reporter, Politico

Sarah Jaffe, author, "Work Won't Love You Back," and reporting fellow for Type Center Media

Sponsored