All Things Considered
Forum

Why We're 'Hooked' on Junk Food

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
A person lounging, eating popcorn with a remote control in hand. (Photo: Getty Images)

Research has found that we crave and consume more M&M’s when they’re multi-colored than when they’re just one color.  In his new book “Hooked,” Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Michael Moss explains how multinational food companies use illusions of variety and fancy packaging to manipulate our predisposed preferences.  Moss argues that we should think and talk about our relationship with processed foods the way we do with tobacco, drugs and other addictions. He joins us to talk about food addiction and the extent “Big Food” is culpable in the 40% rate of obesity among American adults.

