After a decade as a lawyer, Julie DiCaro thought she had landed a dream job as a sports radio host. But the work environment quickly turned toxic, one where she felt she constantly had to prove herself as a woman. In her book, Sidelined: Sports, Culture, and Being a Woman in America, DiCaro lays bare the treatment of women on and off the sports field from sexism to internet trolls to pervasive misogyny. We talk with DiCaro about the enduring inequality for women in sports and the actions the industry can take to change it.
‘Sidelined’: Julie DiCaro on Women in the World of Sports
Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States celebrates a goal during a match against Argentina in the SheBelieves Cup at Exploria Stadium on February 24, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. ( Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Guests:
Julie DiCaro, author, Sidelined: Sports, Culture and Being a Woman in America
