KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Optimism in a Time of Pandemic

Ariana Proehl
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Executive director Margarita Kechichian (C) hugs a long-time resident during an Easter concert for vaccinated residents at the Ararat Nursing Facility in the Mission Hills neighborhood  (Mario Tama via Getty Images)

Americans are the least worried about contracting COVID-19 than they have ever been since the start of the pandemic, according to a new Gallup poll.  Factors contributing to the optimism include the drop in cases in most states and improvements in vaccine rollout.  Now, California Governor Newsom has promised a full reopening by  mid-June if the state can keep hospitalizations low.  We want to hear from listeners:  How are you adjusting mentally or changing your behavior as re-opening becomes imminent?   How has your vaccination status  affected your outlook?  

Guests:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center

Tim Harford, senior columnist, The Financial Times; author, "The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics"

Sponsored