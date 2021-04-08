Americans are the least worried about contracting COVID-19 than they have ever been since the start of the pandemic, according to a new Gallup poll. Factors contributing to the optimism include the drop in cases in most states and improvements in vaccine rollout. Now, California Governor Newsom has promised a full reopening by mid-June if the state can keep hospitalizations low. We want to hear from listeners: How are you adjusting mentally or changing your behavior as re-opening becomes imminent? How has your vaccination status affected your outlook?
Optimism in a Time of Pandemic
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Executive director Margarita Kechichian (C) hugs a long-time resident during an Easter concert for vaccinated residents at the Ararat Nursing Facility in the Mission Hills neighborhood (Mario Tama via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center
Tim Harford, senior columnist, The Financial Times; author, "The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics"
