Natalie Baszile on the Decline and Future of Black Farmers

Petersburg, New York. - While the Black Lives Matter movement has drawn attention to police violence and racism in American cities, racial injustice in the farming sector remains less well-known. Black people are clearly under-represented on US farms. There are only 45,000 Black farmers -- 1.3 percent of all agricultural producers.

Petersburg, New York. - While the Black Lives Matter movement has drawn attention to police violence and racism in American cities, racial injustice in the farming sector remains less well-known. Black people are clearly under-represented on US farms. There are only 45,000 Black farmers -- 1.3 percent of all agricultural producers. ( (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

Please try again

A century ago, nearly one million Black farmers worked the land across the United States. Today, there are around 45,000 Black farmers. Investigations into the United States Department of Agriculture found that starting in the 1950s, illegal and discriminatory loan programs resulted in enormous wealth transfers from Black to white farmers, and are at the root of this decline. In her new book We Are Each Others Harvest, Natalie Baszile, author of novel Queen Sugar, looks at what happened. Through essays, poems, photographs and personal stories, she documents the rich agricultural history of African Americans. Well talk with Bay Area based Baszile about the book, some of the farmers shes met and whats in the American Rescue Plan to help reverse the trend.

Guests:

Natalie Baszile , author of "We Are Each Other's Harvests: Celebrating African American Farmers, Land, and Legacy"

Konda Mason , founder, Jubilee Justice - a non-profit working with Black Farmers on self-determination and mitigation of land loss.