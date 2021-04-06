Can Therapy Apps Live up to the Hype?

Please try again

Therapists have been in high demand during the pandemic, after shifting services online. But with no licensed psychologists in 33 percent of counties nationwide, the demand can be bigger than the supply. That has set the stage for growing interest in services offering mental-health care on a smartphone. Startups offering digital behavioral health were able to raise $1.8 billion in funding in 2020, compared to $609 million the year before. We’ll hear about therapy apps, and whether they can live up to their promises.

Guests:

Molly Fischer , features writer for The Cut at New York Magazine, she recently published the cover article "The Therapy App Fantasy"

Adrian Aguilera , clinical psychologist and associate professor at UC Berkeley, directs the Digital Health Equity and Access Lab - (he currently consults for Syndi Health)

Hannah Zeavin , lecturer, UC Berkeley, author of forthcoming "The Distance Cure: A History of Teletherapy"