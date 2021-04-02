KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Vaccine Misinformation Abounds on Facebook

Scott Shafer
at 10:30 AM
 (Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images)

Under pressure from lawmakers and public health officials, Facebook has recently ramped up efforts to combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation on its site by banning anti-vaxxers and marking misleading posts as false. But according to Bloomberg tech reporter Sarah Frier, those measures are doomed to fall short because the company's platform by design favors sensationalism over scientific nuance. We'll talk about the impact of covid vaccine misinformation on social media sites and what more can be done to control it.

Guests:

Sarah Frier, tech reporter, Bloomberg

