Marketplace
Marketplace

High-Frequency Data

With the economy changing as quickly as it has through the pandemic, some economists say the usual indicators aren't timely enough to keep up. The high-frequency data they're looking at, and how it could aid the economic recovery.
Forum

Biden Announces $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan That Takes on Climate Change

Scott Shafer
at 10:20 AM
US President Joe Biden speaks in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 31, 2021.

President Joe Biden unveiled his $2 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday. Called the American Jobs Plan, the massive measure would rebuild aging roads, bridges and airports, while addressing climate change and racial inequities. It also includes funds to expand high-speed broadband internet across the country. California is poised to receive the biggest portion of federal funds if passed. We’ll discuss what’s in the plan, how California would benefit and its prospects for passage in Congress.

Guests:

Ella Nilsen, White House reporter, Vox

Ethan Elkind, director of Climate Program, UC Berkeley Center for Law, Energy and the Environment; podcast host, Climate Break

