President Joe Biden unveiled his $2 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday. Called the American Jobs Plan, the massive measure would rebuild aging roads, bridges and airports, while addressing climate change and racial inequities. It also includes funds to expand high-speed broadband internet across the country. California is poised to receive the biggest portion of federal funds if passed. We’ll discuss what’s in the plan, how California would benefit and its prospects for passage in Congress.
Biden Announces $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan That Takes on Climate Change
US President Joe Biden speaks in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 31, 2021. - President Biden unveiled a USD 2 trillion infrastructure plan aimed at modernizing the United States' crumbling transport network, creating millions of jobs and enabling the country to "out-compete" China. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Ella Nilsen, White House reporter, Vox
Ethan Elkind, director of Climate Program, UC Berkeley Center for Law, Energy and the Environment; podcast host, Climate Break
Sponsored