Mills College, an Oakland institution since 1852, announced Wednesday that it will end its role as a degree granting college. No more students will be admitted, and the last degrees are likely to be awarded no later than 2023. We'll hear how declining enrollment, budget deficits, and the COVID-19 pandemic played into the decision and what's next for the school. And if you went to Mills, we want to hear from you. What's your reaction to the end of the college's 169-year run?
Oakland's Mills College to Stop Granting Degrees
at 9:00 AM
Mills College campus (Curtis Cronn/Flickr)
Guests:
Elizabeth Hillman, president, Mills College
Angel Fabre, senior student, Mills College; editor-in-chief, The Campanil
Lateefah Simon, Mills graduate; president, Akonadi Foundation; board member, BART Board
