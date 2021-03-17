KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Scott Z. Burns, Screenwriter for “Contagion,” on Predicting a Pandemic

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Director Scott Z. Burns of 'The Report' attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019 at Bisha Hotel.  ((Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb))

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many people looked to the film “Contagion” as a manual for what lay ahead. The movie became a touchstone, and its stars were even enlisted to do a public service announcement about Covid. Now, a year later, the screenwriter of that movie, Scott Burns, along with UCLA epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, joins us to talk about what the film got right and what unfolded in real life that they could never have predicted.

Guests:

Scott Z. Burns, Screenwriter, "Contagion" and frequent collaborator with Steven Soderbergh

Anne Rimoin , professor, Center for Global and Immigrant Health, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

