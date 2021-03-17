At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many people looked to the film “Contagion” as a manual for what lay ahead. The movie became a touchstone, and its stars were even enlisted to do a public service announcement about Covid. Now, a year later, the screenwriter of that movie, Scott Burns, along with UCLA epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, joins us to talk about what the film got right and what unfolded in real life that they could never have predicted.
Scott Z. Burns, Screenwriter for “Contagion,” on Predicting a Pandemic
at 9:00 AM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Director Scott Z. Burns of 'The Report' attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019 at Bisha Hotel. ((Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb))
Guests:
Scott Z. Burns, Screenwriter, "Contagion" and frequent collaborator with Steven Soderbergh
Anne Rimoin , professor, Center for Global and Immigrant Health, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health
