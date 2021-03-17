Scott Z. Burns, Screenwriter for “Contagion,” on Predicting a Pandemic

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many people looked to the film “Contagion” as a manual for what lay ahead. The movie became a touchstone, and its stars were even enlisted to do a public service announcement about Covid. Now, a year later, the screenwriter of that movie, Scott Burns, along with UCLA epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, joins us to talk about what the film got right and what unfolded in real life that they could never have predicted.