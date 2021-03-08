Springtime planting season is here. To new gardeners, the abundance of plant choices can seem overwhelming. Do you plant a flower garden or try your hand at vegetables… and in a drought, how do you identify water-wise or drought-tolerant plants? In this hour, we talk with a panel of green-thumbed experts to hear how a novice gardener can start growing, and what are some sure-fire veggies or varieties for beginners. And we want to hear your gardening questions, especially if you’re planning your first planter box or garden or troubleshooting last season’s mistakes.
Now's the Time to Start A Garden
at 9:00 AM
(FarOutFlora/Flickr)
Guests:
Claudia Damiani, greenhouse manager, Valley Verde in San Jose
Julie Chai, garden writer, editor of 'Discovering Dahlias"
Flora Grubb, co-owner, Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco
