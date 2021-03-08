KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Now's the Time to Start A Garden

Rachael Myrow
at 9:00 AM
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (FarOutFlora/Flickr)

Springtime planting season is here. To new gardeners, the abundance of plant choices can seem overwhelming. Do you plant a flower garden or try your hand at vegetables… and in a drought, how do you identify water-wise or drought-tolerant plants? In this hour, we talk with a panel of green-thumbed experts to hear how a novice gardener can start growing, and what are some sure-fire veggies or varieties for beginners. And we want to hear your gardening questions, especially if you’re planning your first planter box or garden or troubleshooting last season’s mistakes.

Guests:

Claudia Damiani, greenhouse manager, Valley Verde in San Jose

Julie Chai, garden writer, editor of 'Discovering Dahlias"

Flora Grubb, co-owner, Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco

Sponsored