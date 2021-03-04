KQED is a proud member of
4:00 pm – 4:30 pm Marketplace

Selling Tokens

Internet trading cards, digital art and purchases in video games are all examples of non-fungible tokens. What NFTs are, and why some are selling for millions of dollars.see more
Forum

Cultural Critic Daphne Brooks Explores Influence of Black Women on American Music

Ariana Proehl
at 9:00 AM
A portrait of Billie Holiday hanging on the wall surrounded by instruments
A portrait of jazz singer Billie Holiday is on display in the Jazz Lobby during a press preview of the exhibition "Ray Dolby Gateway to American Culture" at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History October 17, 2018 in Washington, D.C. ( Alex Wong via Getty Images)

In her new book “ Liner Notes for the Revolution” cultural critic Daphne Brooks explores the Black women artists that were major influences on American music. Brooks uncovers the racial politics at play in the recording studio, on stage, and in the reviews of everything from blues to rock and roll. Yale University African American studies professor Daphne Brooks joins us to share her take on the legacy and enduring appeal of the Black female musician.

Guests:

Daphne Brooks, professor of African American studies, Yale University; author, "Liner Notes for the Revolution: The Intellectual Life of Black Feminist Sound"

