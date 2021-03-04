In her new book “ Liner Notes for the Revolution” cultural critic Daphne Brooks explores the Black women artists that were major influences on American music. Brooks uncovers the racial politics at play in the recording studio, on stage, and in the reviews of everything from blues to rock and roll. Yale University African American studies professor Daphne Brooks joins us to share her take on the legacy and enduring appeal of the Black female musician.
Cultural Critic Daphne Brooks Explores Influence of Black Women on American Music
A portrait of jazz singer Billie Holiday is on display in the Jazz Lobby during a press preview of the exhibition "Ray Dolby Gateway to American Culture" at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History October 17, 2018 in Washington, D.C. ( Alex Wong via Getty Images)
Daphne Brooks, professor of African American studies, Yale University; author, "Liner Notes for the Revolution: The Intellectual Life of Black Feminist Sound"
