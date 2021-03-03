California’s Politically Fraught School Reopening Plan Up for Vote

California school districts will receive $2 billion to open public schools through second grade by April 1st. That’s according to an agreement reached by Governor Newsom and Democratic legislators on Monday. The thorny issue of school re-openings has plagued the state for nearly a year, with school boards, teachers unions, and parents at odds over when and how to do it safely. We’ll break down the proposed deal, which will be voted on by the state legislature on Thursday, and hear why the issue is so fraught politically.