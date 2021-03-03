KQED is a proud member of
Forum

California’s Politically Fraught School Reopening Plan Up for Vote

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Leanne Francis, first grade teacher at Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy, conducts an online class from her living room on March 20, 2020 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California school districts will receive $2 billion to open public schools through second grade by April 1st. That’s according to an agreement reached by Governor Newsom and Democratic legislators on Monday. The thorny issue of school re-openings has plagued the state for nearly a year, with school boards, teachers unions, and parents at odds over when and how to do it safely.  We’ll break down the proposed deal, which will be voted on by the state legislature on Thursday, and hear why the issue is so fraught politically.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Julia McEvoy , Senior Editor, Education and Equity, KQED

