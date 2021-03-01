Writer Rebecca Carroll on Growing Up as the Only Black Child in Her School, in Her Small Town, in Her Family

Writer and cultural critic Rebecca Carroll grew up in an idyllic New England town where no one wanted to talk about race or even see it. She's Black. Her parents were white. Adopted as a baby, Carroll never met another Black person in real life until she was 6. Her new memoir, “Surviving the White Gaze”, recounts episodes from her childhood and adolescence in which the people who love her most failed to see her for who she is. We'll talk with Rebecca Carroll about her book, and hear about her new podcast about Billie Holiday.