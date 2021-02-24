KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Jonathan Cohn

On the next Fresh Air, Terry Gross speaks with Jonathan Cohn, author of the new book “The Ten-Year War: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage.” It looks back on the politics of the Affordable Care Act, why it ended up looking the way it did, and what it tells us about our governing institutions. see more
Forum

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong and the Challenges He Faces as Oakland’s New Top Cop

Scott Shafer
at 9:30 AM
With the installation of a new police chief: Leronne Armstrong, the city of Oakland is hoping to end the musical chairs game at the top of the police department. Armstrong is an insider, a 22-year veteran of the department, born and bred in West Oakland, and a proud alumnus of McClymonds High School. The city is facing a spike in homicide rates, a rash of crime against seniors and businesses in Chinatown, and court-ordered department reforms overseen by a federal consent decree that's been in place for 18 years. We’ll ask him how he plans to build trust in the city’s diverse neighborhoods, the role of mental health crisis teams, and looming budget cuts.

Guests:

LeRonne Armstrong, Police Chief, Oakland Police Department

