All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Merrick Garland Nomination

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with attorney Beth Wilkinson about Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, and his work on the Oklahoma City bombing prosecution in 1995.see more
Forum

Lawrence Ferlinghetti, A San Francisco Icon, Dies at 101

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
San Francisco poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti turns 100 on March 25. (Adam Grossberg/KQED)

Lawrence Ferlinghetti, a poet, writer, publisher and founder of City Lights Books, died on Monday at the age of 101. "I really believe that art is capable of the total transformation of the world, and of life itself,” Ferlinghetti once said, and his multifaceted career bore that out. As a poet, Ferlinghetti offered what one critic called, a “plain-spoken, often wry critique of American culture.” As a publisher, Ferlinghetti nurtured the Beat movement, publishing writers like Allen Ginsberg, whose poem “Howl,” defined a generation. And as the founder of City Lights Books, he created a haven for the literary minded. His North Beach bookstore remains a well-loved and revered San Francisco institution. We’ll talk about Ferlinghetti’s life and legacy. 

Guests:

Elaine Katzenberger, publisher and executive director, City Lights Books

