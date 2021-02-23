KQED is a proud member of
Forum

U.S. Attorney David Anderson Leaves Office

Scott Shafer
at 9:30 AM
U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson speaks during a press conference to announce charges in a multi-million dollar scheme to receive referrals for Medicare patients on September 05, 2019 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

For the last two years, David Anderson has served as the top federal prosecutor in the Bay Area. During his tenure, he’s seen a side of the Bay Area that few people see. He’s led major criminal investigations into drug trafficking, pandemic-related fraud, and a wide-ranging corruption scandal involving San Francisco’s Department of Public Works. Anderson announced his resignation last month, we’ll talk to him about his time in office and the work that lies ahead for the Department of Justice.

Guests:

David Anderson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California and lead federal prosecutor for the Northern District, which covers the Bay Area

