KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

No Visas for Chinese Students

More international students come from China to the United States than any other country pumping millions of dollars into the school system. Why are visas for them now plummeting? The story, next time on Marketplace.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

No Visas for Chinese Students

More international students come from China to the United States than any other country pumping millions of dollars into the school system. Why are visas for them now plummeting? The story, next time on Marketplace.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Pandemic Rules Loosened for Outdoor Youth Sports

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The California Department of Public Health on Friday released updated guidelines for organized youth and adult sports.  Outdoor high- and moderate-contact sports such as football and water polo may resume in counties with low coronavirus infection rates, which includes the entire Bay Area.  In this hour, we hear about the updated guidelines and what safety measures will be taken.

Guests:

Dr. Nirav Pandya, director of pediatric sports medicine and chief of pediatric orthopedic surgery, UCSF

Sponsored