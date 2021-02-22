The California Department of Public Health on Friday released updated guidelines for organized youth and adult sports. Outdoor high- and moderate-contact sports such as football and water polo may resume in counties with low coronavirus infection rates, which includes the entire Bay Area. In this hour, we hear about the updated guidelines and what safety measures will be taken.
Pandemic Rules Loosened for Outdoor Youth Sports
at 9:00 AM
(Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Nirav Pandya, director of pediatric sports medicine and chief of pediatric orthopedic surgery, UCSF
