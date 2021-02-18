More than 30 California legislators sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom this week, urging him to allow museums to reopen indoors in the state. Nationwide more than 70% of museums are open in some capacity, according to the American Alliance of Museums, but, except for a short period starting in October, museums in California have remained closed throughout the pandemic. We'el talk with a panel of Bay Area museum directors about how they are surviving and adapting in the covid era.
Bay Area Museums Struggling Under Long Pandemic Closures
at 9:00 AM
Guests:
Thomas Campbell, director and CEO, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
Lori Fogarty, executive director, Oakland Museum of California
Monetta White, executive director, Museum of the African Diaspora
