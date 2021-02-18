Amidst mounting pressure from parents, health experts and politicians in the Bay Area to reopen schools for in-person learning, the Berkeley Unified School District this week announced a plan to vaccinate all teachers and start getting most students back into class in mid April. On Wednesday, San Francisco's superintendent of schools said the district is gearing up to reopen but didn't offer specifics. We'll get the latest on the status of school openings across the region.
Bay Area Schools Inch Toward Reopening
at 9:40 AM
Save Article
Failed to save article
Please try again
Instructor Chablis Torres reads to pre-schoolers, wearing masks and spaced appropriately apart as per coronavirus guidelines, during summer school sessions at Happy Day School in Monterey Park, California on July 9, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Julia McEvoy, senior editor, Education and Equity
Sponsored