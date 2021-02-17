KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Forum

California’s ‘Disjointed’ Approach Fails Homeless Population, According to State Audit

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
A homeless man sleeps in front of his tent along Van Ness Avenue in downtown San Francisco, California on June, 27, 2016.  (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty )

California agencies serving the homeless do not keep track of where billions of dollars are going, fail to follow federal guidelines and are so fragmented that they lose opportunities to people into stable housing.  That’s according to a report by the state auditor’s office earlier this month on how state and regional housing agencies are handling the homelessness crisis. We’ll hear about the report and how the state could do a lot better in serving its 150,000 unhoused residents.

Guests:

Erin Baldassari , KQED housing reporter and co-host, SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America

