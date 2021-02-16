KQED is a proud member of
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 am
Forum

"Waging Change" For Fair Pay For Tipped Workers

Scott Shafer
at 9:30 AM
Saru Jayaraman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the documentary "Waging Change" (Photo credit: Social Action Media )

In most of the country, tipped workers, such as restaurant servers and bartenders, earn a minimum wage of less than $5 an hour -- in 17 states they earn just $2.13.  Advocates with One Fair Wage, a campaign to raise the federal minimum wage for tipped workers, say the over-reliance on tips to meet the most basic needs makes workers more vulnerable to sexual harassment and abuse. We’ll talk with One Fair Wage’s president and with the director of the documentary, “Waging Change”, which tells the stories of tip workers, the movement to raise their pay and the industry forces that fight higher wages.

"Waging Change" premieres on KQED TV, Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 pm.

Guests:

Abby Ginzberg, film maker and director, "Waging Change"

Saru Jayaraman, director, Food Labor Research Center at UC Berkeley. president, One Fair Wage and co-founder of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.

