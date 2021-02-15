South Africa Coronavirus Variant Arrives in the Bay Area

Please try again

Last week Santa Clara and Alameda counties became the first in the state to record the coronavirus variant found in South Africa. The news came as the region begins opening mass vaccination sites to speed immunizations before further mutations make the virus harder to manage. In this hour, we hear about the latest research on new variants and vaccine efficacy against them, and we get an update on coronavirus numbers as the region continues to see a slowing of cases and deaths.

Guests:

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo , professor and chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics and professor of medicine, UCSF School of Medicine

Dr. Euan Ashley , professor of cardiovascular medicine and genetics, Stanford University, author of "The Genome Odyssey: Medical Mysteries and the Incredible Quest to Solve Them"

