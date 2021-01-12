KQED is a proud member of
Capitol Insurrection Has Roots in Extremist Antigovernment Groups in California and West
Understanding the Danger at the Capitol

The scale of the danger faced by lawmakers, staff and Capitol Police during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has become more clear after more videos, photos and reporting have come out.see more
Forum

Capitol Insurrection Has Roots in Extremist Antigovernment Groups in California and West

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP)

The day before last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol by violent insurrectionists, an angry, pro-Trump, anti-mask crowd threatened violence at   at a Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting. West Coast states voted solidly for Joe Biden, but California, Oregon and Washington have plenty of extremist groups promoting anti government rhetoric and ideas. We'll examine the history and ideology of those groups and the role they played in last week’s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Guests:

A.C. Thompson, reporter, ProPublica, and FRONTLINE correspondent, His investigation of the white supremacist groups involved in the Charlottesville rally is featured in the Frontline documentary "Documenting Hate: Charlottesville"

Carl Segerstrom, Assistant Editor, High Country News

