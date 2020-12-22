KQED is a proud member of
What the Pandemic Means for Youth in Foster Care and their Families
All Things Considered
What the Pandemic Means for Youth in Foster Care and their Families

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
The pandemic is complicating the already stressful lives of California’s foster children. Surveys show that most lack technical support or internet access, which has made transitioning to online classes challenging. On top of that, stay-at-home orders have made it harder to visit with biological parents and siblings. In this hour, we’ll hear how the pandemic is affecting foster youth and how state and local services are responding. In this hour, we’ll hear how the pandemic is affecting foster youth and how state and local services are responding.

Guests:

Ajanique Dunlap, youth advocate for John Burton Advocates for Youth, former foster youth

Jen Daly, dependency project lead attorney, Legal Services for Children

Ray Landry, social worker, Contra Costa County

