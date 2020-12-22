California Hospitals Brace for Onslaught of Coronavirus Patients

The number of COVID-19 patients filling hospital intensive care units continues ticking up across California. Hospitals in hard hit areas such as Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley had no remaining ICU beds available as of Sunday. We talk with Los Angeles Times healthcare reporter Soumya Karlamangla about how hospitals are handling the recent surge in coronavirus patients.
Soumya Karlamangla, staff writer covering health care, Los Angeles Times
