Chef Marcus Samuelsson Dishes on the Black Food and Chefs You Should Know

In his new book, “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food,” acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson highlights Black chefs and recipes that he says have been underrated and overlooked for far too long. When Americans think of Black cuisine, they think soul food, he said, but that is only one of numerous traditions. Samuelsson, a regular on Food Network and PBS, operates over a dozen restaurants in the United States and abroad. We’ll discuss the book, Black cooking and hear his thoughts on the dire state of the restaurant industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.