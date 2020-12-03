KQED is a proud member of
With Payments Soon to Resume, Demands Grow for Student Loan Cancellation
Forum

With Payments Soon to Resume, Demands Grow for Student Loan Cancellation

Ariana Proehl
at 10:00 AM
A student naps in a lecture hall. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Federal student loan relief is set to expire at the end of the year, burdening many -- who are already struggling amid the pandemic -- with another monthly payment to consider. President-elect Biden has committed to cancelling $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers. Other Democratic leaders, such as Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren, are calling for up to $50,000 in forgiveness. Critics say loan cancellation is regressive, since those with college degrees typically earn more, and that it doesn’t address the underlying issues with student debt. We’ll discuss what will happen if federal student loan relief expires, growing demands for student debt cancellation, and how student loans have burdened people of color particularly heavily.

Guests:

Ashley Harrington, federal advocacy director and senior policy counsel, Center for Responsible Lending

Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, reporter covering economics of education, The Washington Post

Cody Hounanian, program director, Student Debt Crisis

Matthew Chingos, vice president, Education Data and Policy, Urban Institute

