KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
California Prisons Contend with Another Surge in Coronavirus Infections
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Deeper Into Debt

Many Americans who've lost income in the pandemic are falling deeper and deeper into debt. All Things Considered looks at the consequences of Congress not passing another relief bill.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Deeper Into Debt

Many Americans who've lost income in the pandemic are falling deeper and deeper into debt. All Things Considered looks at the consequences of Congress not passing another relief bill.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California Prisons Contend with Another Surge in Coronavirus Infections

Scott Shafer
at 10:40 AM
An armed California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer stands guard at San Quentin State Prison on August 15, 2016. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

COVID-19 cases are rising again in California's state prisons with over 3,600 active cases reported as of Sunday. Early releases, done to ease crowding, have slowed and prisons remain overcrowded systemwide. Positive cases among prison staff are also of concern and some staff are failing to comply with personal protective equipment protocols. Meanwhile, county jails continue to struggle with a backlog of inmates awaiting transfers to state prisons. This latest surge prompted California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials to again stop transfers as of last Thursday. After coming under fire for the poor handling of previous outbreaks, critics now say CDCR has been too slow to learn from past mistakes. We'll discuss the latest news.

Guests:

Anita Chabria, reporter, Los Angeles Times

Sponsored