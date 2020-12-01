KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Rents Fall in Parts of California, But Housing Insecurity Still High
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Deeper Into Debt

Many Americans who've lost income in the pandemic are falling deeper and deeper into debt. All Things Considered looks at the consequences of Congress not passing another relief bill.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Deeper Into Debt

Many Americans who've lost income in the pandemic are falling deeper and deeper into debt. All Things Considered looks at the consequences of Congress not passing another relief bill.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Rents Fall in Parts of California, But Housing Insecurity Still High

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
A for rent sign is posted in front of an apartment buidling on September 01, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

As pandemic-induced remote work frees up some employees to live anywhere they have Internet access, vacancy rates are rising in parts of California. That's putting some renters in the driver's seat in pricey coastal cities like San Francisco -- where rents have dropped nearly 22% since January -- and Los Angeles. But rents in traditionally more affordable inland and suburban areas are increasing, prompting concerns about gentrification and displacement, especially as so many Californians remain unemployed during the pandemic. We'll talk about the state of California's rental market.

Guests:

Erin Baldassari, KQED housing reporter and co-host, SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America

Igor Popov, chief economist, Apartment List

Sponsored