As pandemic-induced remote work frees up some employees to live anywhere they have Internet access, vacancy rates are rising in parts of California. That's putting some renters in the driver's seat in pricey coastal cities like San Francisco -- where rents have dropped nearly 22% since January -- and Los Angeles. But rents in traditionally more affordable inland and suburban areas are increasing, prompting concerns about gentrification and displacement, especially as so many Californians remain unemployed during the pandemic. We'll talk about the state of California's rental market.
Rents Fall in Parts of California, But Housing Insecurity Still High
at 10:00 AM
A for rent sign is posted in front of an apartment buidling on September 01, 2020 in San Francisco, California.
Guests:
Erin Baldassari, KQED housing reporter and co-host, SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America
Igor Popov, chief economist, Apartment List
Sponsored