'The Queen's Gambit' Spurs Renewed Interest In Chess

The new Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” follows a chess prodigy named Beth who takes on the male-dominated world of chess in the 1960s. We’ll hear how the series is sparking renewed interest in the game to the point of making chess sets a best-selling holiday gift this year. Chess, a type of board game that evolved centuries ago and has been played in its current form since the 1500s, is known for requiring intellectual skill and maneuvering. We’ll discuss efforts to make professional chess, which has historically excluded women and people of color, more inclusive.
Guests:
Jennifer Shahade, two-time U.S. Women’s Champion, author, “Chess Bitch” and “Play Like a Girl!”, women’s program director, the U.S. Chess Federation
Adisa Banjoko, chess historian and museum curator
Elizabeth Shaughnessy, founder, The Berkeley Chess School, organized the first regional and California state tournament for women
