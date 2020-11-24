KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin Talks About Filing Criminal Charges For Police Killing of Keita O'Neil
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Thanksgiving Recipes

Due to the pandemic, Thanksgiving gatherings are likely going to be scaled down a lot. But there are still reasons to cook and eat a special meal. Three Thanksgiving recipes, on All Things Considered.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Thanksgiving Recipes

Due to the pandemic, Thanksgiving gatherings are likely going to be scaled down a lot. But there are still reasons to cook and eat a special meal. Three Thanksgiving recipes, on All Things Considered.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin Talks About Filing Criminal Charges For Police Killing of Keita O'Neil

Ariana Proehl
at 9:00 AM
A San Francisco Police Department cruiser on March 23, 2015. (Alex Emslie/KQED)

In a long-awaited move, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin filed charges against a police officer who fatally shot a man in 2017 after a car chase. The shooting happened nearly three years ago, well before Boudin took office, but has been seen as a pivotal case for Boudin, who campaigned on a promise to hold police accountable for brutality and killings. Boudin’s office said the charges against former San Francisco Police Department Officer Chris Samayoa are the first homicide prosecution against a law enforcement officer in the city’s history.  We talk with Boudin about the case and his broader vision for police accountability.

Guests:

Chesa Boudin, San Francisco District Attorney

Sponsored