In a long-awaited move, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin filed charges against a police officer who fatally shot a man in 2017 after a car chase. The shooting happened nearly three years ago, well before Boudin took office, but has been seen as a pivotal case for Boudin, who campaigned on a promise to hold police accountable for brutality and killings. Boudin’s office said the charges against former San Francisco Police Department Officer Chris Samayoa are the first homicide prosecution against a law enforcement officer in the city’s history. We talk with Boudin about the case and his broader vision for police accountability.
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin Talks About Filing Criminal Charges For Police Killing of Keita O'Neil
at 9:00 AM
A San Francisco Police Department cruiser on March 23, 2015. (Alex Emslie/KQED)
Guests:
Chesa Boudin, San Francisco District Attorney
