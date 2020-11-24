KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Lisa Lucas on Diversifying the Publishing Industry and the Power of Books
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Thanksgiving Recipes

Due to the pandemic, Thanksgiving gatherings are likely going to be scaled down a lot. But there are still reasons to cook and eat a special meal. Three Thanksgiving recipes, on All Things Considered.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Thanksgiving Recipes

Due to the pandemic, Thanksgiving gatherings are likely going to be scaled down a lot. But there are still reasons to cook and eat a special meal. Three Thanksgiving recipes, on All Things Considered.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Lisa Lucas on Diversifying the Publishing Industry and the Power of Books

Ariana Proehl
at 9:20 AM
Lisa Lucas

Four years ago, Lisa Lucas became the first African American to lead the National Book Foundation, the organization that runs the National Book Awards and promotes reading and writing. Lucas will move into a new job in January as senior vice president at Penguin Random House. As she wraps up her current role, she has called on the book industry to take more risks, publish and advocate for more writers of color, and in general, “do better.” She joined the foundation after serving as publisher of arts magazine Guernica and director of education at the Tribeca Film Institute. We’ll talk with her about her career, diversity in the publishing industry and her holiday book picks.

Guests:

Lisa Lucas, outgoing executive director, National Book Foundation; incoming publisher, Pantheon & Schocken Books

Sponsored