Roles Like ‘Chief of Diversity’ See Spike in Interest, Hires
Jinho’s Journey

Jinho Ferreira, a musician and playwright from Oakland, remembers the day police officers stopped him at gunpoint. He says he was in his late teens, early 20s, coming out of a liquor store, when two cops pulled their guns on him, demanding to see his gun. He was unarmed, and after a brief and terrifying encounter, the officers left. Jinho recalls thinking at the time that the encounter was a “backdrop to life,” something that just happens from time to time. But that day stuck with him, and that moment with the police went on to become the foundation for his life’s work. He decided to become an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy to try to tackle racism in law enforcement, from the inside.see more
Forum

Roles Like ‘Chief of Diversity’ See Spike in Interest, Hires

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

Recent data from LinkedIn show a surge in companies recruiting and hiring for positions such as “chief of diversity." As employees feel more emboldened to speak out about their work environments amid ongoing calls to end racism, companies are intensifying efforts focused on diversity and inclusion. We'll learn more about the trend and hear from experts on what it means for inclusion and equity in the workplace. And we want to hear from you: how is your workplace approaching issues of diversity and inclusion? 

Guests:

Marguerite Ward, senior strategy reporter, Business Insider

Dr. Akilah Cadet, founder and CEO, Cadet Change diversity consulting firm

