Recent data from LinkedIn show a surge in companies recruiting and hiring for positions such as “chief of diversity." As employees feel more emboldened to speak out about their work environments amid ongoing calls to end racism, companies are intensifying efforts focused on diversity and inclusion. We'll learn more about the trend and hear from experts on what it means for inclusion and equity in the workplace. And we want to hear from you: how is your workplace approaching issues of diversity and inclusion?
Roles Like ‘Chief of Diversity’ See Spike in Interest, Hires
at 10:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Marguerite Ward, senior strategy reporter, Business Insider
Dr. Akilah Cadet, founder and CEO, Cadet Change diversity consulting firm
