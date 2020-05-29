There’s been an outpouring of anger, grief and demands for justice in Minneapolis after the death of 46-year old George Floyd who died Monday as a city police officer held his knee on the man’s neck for at least five minutes, leaving him to die on the street. Protesters broke into a police station in Minneapolis overnight and burned it, which the city's mayor has said was understandable. We’ll get the latest and your reactions.
Protests Over Death of George Floyd Reach Boiling Point in Minneapolis
at 9:00 AM
Police hold a line on the fourth day of protests on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The National Guard has been activated as protests continue after the death of George Floyd which has caused widespread destruction and fires across Minneapolis and St. Paul. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Eva Paterson, Bay Area civil rights leader
James Cook, attorney, Burris Law Firm
