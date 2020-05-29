KQED is a proud member of
Protests Over Death of George Floyd Reach Boiling Point in Minneapolis
Lawmakers Push Back as Governor Newsom Expands Executive Orders

Legislators agreed to give Gov. Newsom unrestricted access to $1.1 billion from the state’s budget back in mid-March to combat the coronavirus pandemic. But the governor’s recent request for an additional $2.9 billion in emergency COVID-19 funds exempt from normal legislative oversight has some lawmakers voicing concern over his use of power. And several GOP groups are suing over Newsom’s executive order to mail every registered voter in the state a ballot ahead of the November election, claiming it to be an "illegal power grab." In this segment, we talk about Governor Newsom’s use of executive authority.see more
Protests Over Death of George Floyd Reach Boiling Point in Minneapolis

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Police hold a line on the fourth day of protests on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The National Guard has been activated as protests continue after the death of George Floyd which has caused widespread destruction and fires across Minneapolis and St. Paul.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

There’s been an outpouring of anger, grief and demands for justice in Minneapolis after the death of 46-year old George Floyd who died Monday as a city police officer held his knee on the man’s neck for at least five minutes, leaving him to die on the street. Protesters broke into a police station in Minneapolis overnight and burned it, which the city's mayor has said was understandable. We’ll get the latest and your reactions.

Guests:

Eva Paterson, Bay Area civil rights leader

James Cook, attorney, Burris Law Firm

