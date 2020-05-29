KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Negotiating Shelter-in-Place with Partners and Spouses
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Negotiating Shelter-in-Place with Partners and Spouses

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

Since the COVID-19 pandemic turned everything upside down, those of us lucky enough to have jobs are working from home -- including many couples who aren’t exactly used to spending so much time together. We’re seeing sides of our partners we haven’t seen before now, and we're finding new ways to communicate, compromise and negotiate some alone time. We'll explore the impact of the pandemic on our domestic lives and intimate relationships.

Guests:

Darby Saxbe, associate professor of psychology, University of Southern California; director, USC Center for the Changing Family

Aretha Hampton, licensed clinical social worker; sole proprietor, Roots Consultation Services

Tony Bravo, arts and culture columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

Sponsored