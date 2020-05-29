Since the COVID-19 pandemic turned everything upside down, those of us lucky enough to have jobs are working from home -- including many couples who aren’t exactly used to spending so much time together. We’re seeing sides of our partners we haven’t seen before now, and we're finding new ways to communicate, compromise and negotiate some alone time. We'll explore the impact of the pandemic on our domestic lives and intimate relationships.
Negotiating Shelter-in-Place with Partners and Spouses
at 10:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Darby Saxbe, associate professor of psychology, University of Southern California; director, USC Center for the Changing Family
Aretha Hampton, licensed clinical social worker; sole proprietor, Roots Consultation Services
Tony Bravo, arts and culture columnist, San Francisco Chronicle
