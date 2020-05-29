Lawmakers Push Back as Governor Newsom Expands Executive Orders

Since legislators agreed to give Gov. Gavin Newsom unrestricted access to $1.1 billion from the state’s budget back in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, some lawmakers have started to question the extent of Newsom’s authority. As the pandemic shows signs of slowing in California, the governor’s recent request for an additional $2.9 billion in emergency COVID-19 funds exempt from normal legislative oversight has led the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office to raise concerns about his use of power. Now, several GOP groups are suing Newsom’s executive order to mail every registered voter in the state a ballot ahead of the November election, claiming it to be an "illegal power grab". In this hour, we talk with experts about the constitutionality of Newsom’s authority during this crisis and how he’s using that authority.