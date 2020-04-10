As scientists rush to come up with more accurate data and science to explain the mysterious and sudden Covid-19 pandemic, some of those touched by the HIV epidemic are seeing parallels with events of 40 years ago. We reflect on lessons from the early days of the HIV epidemic and how they might apply with the novel coronavirus.
Lessons from the AIDS Crisis for the Coronavirus Pandemic
at 9:00 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 08: A sign reads "If You Don't Wear a Mask Please Do Not Come Inside" at a convenience store amid the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning April 10, residents of Los Angeles must wear a mask or other type of face covering in grocery stores and many other non-medical "essential" businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Sandra R. Hernández, MD, president and CEO of the California Health Care Foundation
John Cunningham, executive director, National Aids Memorial
