As the coronavirus crisis continues to strain medical systems, hospital ethics committees face difficult choices of how to allocate limited medical resources like testing kits, ventilators and staff. We'll hear from experts on the medical ethics questions being considered during this pandemic.
The Medical Ethics of the Coronavirus Pandemic
at 9:30 AM
Doctors test hospital staff with flu-like symptoms for coronavirus in set-up tents to triage possible COVID-19 patients outside before they enter the main Emergency department area at St. Barnabas hospital on March 24, 2020 in New York City. (Misha Friedman/Getty Images)
Guests:
David Magnus, director, Center for Biomedical Ethics; professor of medicine and biomedical ethics, Stanford University
Dr. Jessica Zitter, physician trained in palliative and critical care medicine
