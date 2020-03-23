Empty shelves at grocery stores are fueling anxiety about food scarcity as people shelter in place to avoid spreading or contracting coronavirus. Despite this rising concern, growers and grocers are assuring citizens not to panic -- America won't run out of food. We look at how the food supply chain is holding up and what others are doing to provide more food for the people who need it.
How Growers and Grocers Are Keeping People Fed During a Pandemic
at 10:00 AM
A warehouse where donated food is stored at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Guests:
Andrew Cheyne, director of government affairs, California Association of Food Banks
Ronald Fong, president and CEO, California Grocers Association
