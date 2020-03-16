Oakland Unified School District and Santa Clara County announced the closure of its schools on Friday, joining school districts in San Francisco, Berkeley and others across the Bay Area. The news leaves families with questions about childcare and continued learning outside of a classroom. We’ll hear what schools are doing to help students stay healthy, safe and on track academically. And we want to hear from you: what is your family's plan to navigate the school closures?
Bay Area School Closures Raise Questions of Home-Schooling, Childcare
51 min
at 9:00 AM
(surpasspro/iStock)
Guests:
Julia McEvoy, senior editor, KQED news
Jenny Radesky, assistant professor of pediatrics, developmental behavioral pediatrics, University of Michigan; author, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) report "Media and Young Minds"
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast
Denise Clark Pope, senior lecturer, Stanford University School of Education; co-founder, Challenge Success
Art Reingold, professor and head of the Division of Epidemiology, UC Berkeley School of Public Health
