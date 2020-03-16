KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area School Closures Raise Questions of Home-Schooling, Childcare




Forum

Bay Area School Closures Raise Questions of Home-Schooling, Childcare

51 min
Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
 (surpasspro/iStock)

Oakland Unified School District and Santa Clara County announced the closure of its schools on Friday, joining school districts in San Francisco, Berkeley and others across the Bay Area. The news leaves families with questions about childcare and continued learning outside of a classroom. We’ll hear what schools are doing to help students stay healthy, safe and on track academically. And we want to hear from you: what is your family's plan to navigate the school closures?

Guests:

Julia McEvoy, senior editor, KQED news

Jenny Radesky, assistant professor of pediatrics, developmental behavioral pediatrics, University of Michigan; author, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) report "Media and Young Minds"

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast

Denise Clark Pope, senior lecturer, Stanford University School of Education; co-founder, Challenge Success

Art Reingold, professor and head of the Division of Epidemiology, UC Berkeley School of Public Health

