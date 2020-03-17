KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Counties Kick Off 'Shelter in Place' Guidelines
Fresh Air
2:00 amFresh Air

Octavia Spencer

Terry talks with actress Octavia Spencer. She’s starring in the Netflix series “Self Made,” inspired by the life of Madam CJ Walker who was born in 1867 on a Plantation in Louisiana and became the first self-made female millionaire for her line of hair products for Black women. Spencer won an Oscar for her first big film role, in “The Help,” playing a maid in Mississippi, in 1963. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Hidden Figures” as the head of a unit of African American female mathematicians doing calculations for NASA to help launch the first Americans into orbit. She also received an Oscar nomination for her performance in “The Shape of Water,” which won an Oscar for best picture.see more
Bay Area Counties Kick Off 'Shelter in Place' Guidelines

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Empty tables outside of a Peet's Coffe & Tea in Downtown San Francisco on Friday afternoon on Mar. 13, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Officials in six Bay Area counties ramped up measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus yesterday calling for residents to "shelter in place." San Francisco Mayor London Breed said residents should stay home other than to handle "essential needs"  leaving many people questioning what qualifies as essential. Thousands of Bay Area residents were already grappling with how to work from home, care for children who are out of school, and meet the needs of elderly, many of whom are shut off from social contact.  We talk to officials about what the guidelines mean, how they will be enforced, and how residents can navigate the situation.

Guests:

Danielle Venton, reporter and editor for KQED Science

