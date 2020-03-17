Bay Area Counties Kick Off 'Shelter in Place' Guidelines

Officials in six Bay Area counties ramped up measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus yesterday calling for residents to "shelter in place." San Francisco Mayor London Breed said residents should stay home other than to handle "essential needs" leaving many people questioning what qualifies as essential. Thousands of Bay Area residents were already grappling with how to work from home, care for children who are out of school, and meet the needs of elderly, many of whom are shut off from social contact. We talk to officials about what the guidelines mean, how they will be enforced, and how residents can navigate the situation.