The Trump administration is trying -- with mixed success -- to respond to a health and economic situation that is changing by the hour. Late Friday, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan package of relief measures aimed at helping Americans who are struggling as businesses and schools close and employers lay off workers. The U.S. Senate is expected to take up the package this week. We’ll analyze the federal response to the coronavirus crisis, as well as how the pandemic was discussed in last night’s Democratic debate.
U.S. Government Scrambles to Respond to Coronavirus Crisis
at 10:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the press briefing room at the White House on March 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast
Susan Page, Washington bureau chief, USA Today
Sponsored