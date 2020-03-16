U.S. Government Scrambles to Respond to Coronavirus Crisis

The Trump administration is trying -- with mixed success -- to respond to a health and economic situation that is changing by the hour. Late Friday, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan package of relief measures aimed at helping Americans who are struggling as businesses and schools close and employers lay off workers. The U.S. Senate is expected to take up the package this week. We’ll analyze the federal response to the coronavirus crisis, as well as how the pandemic was discussed in last night’s Democratic debate.