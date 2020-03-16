KQED is a proud member of
U.S. Government Scrambles to Respond to Coronavirus Crisis
Working From Home in the Coronavirus Era

In just the last week, corporate giants including Google, Microsoft and Salesforce have all recommended that their employees work remotely to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Office of Personnel Management, which oversees 2.1 million federal workers, stepped up its telework guidance on Friday by encouraging agencies to grant paid leave to older employees who can't work from home. We'll discuss how workers and employers can make the most of telework arrangements and we want to hear from you: If you're working from home because of coronavirus, what's been your experience?see more
U.S. Government Scrambles to Respond to Coronavirus Crisis

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the press briefing room at the White House on March 15, 2020 in Washington, DC.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The Trump administration is trying -- with mixed success -- to respond to a health and economic situation that is changing by the hour. Late Friday, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan package of relief measures aimed at helping Americans who are struggling as businesses and schools close and employers lay off workers. The U.S. Senate is expected to take up the package this week. We’ll analyze the federal response to the coronavirus crisis, as well as how the pandemic was discussed in last night’s Democratic debate.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast

Susan Page, Washington bureau chief, USA Today

