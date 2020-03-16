KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area School Closures Raise Questions of Home-Schooling, Childcare
The California Report Magazine
11:30 pmThe California Report Magazine

Coronavirus and California

This week, our entire show is dedicated to stories that highlight how different Californians are coping with COVID-19 pandemic. Some populations are more vulnerable to the Coronavirus, like people living unsheltered and those who are incarcerated. Plus, many Californians are being encouraged to work from home, but that’s just not an option for many gig workers. Sam Harnett talks to one Uber driver who feels like she doesn’t have a choice, even if that means putting herself at risk. Then, we’ll meet a California family who have been stuck in China for weeks now. see more
Forum

Bay Area School Closures Raise Questions of Home-Schooling, Childcare

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
 (surpasspro/iStock)

Oakland Unified School District and Santa Clara County announced the closure of its schools on Friday, joining school districts in San Francisco, Berkeley and others across the Bay Area. The news leaves families with questions about childcare and continued learning outside of a classroom. We’ll hear what schools are doing to help students stay healthy, safe and on track academically. And we want to hear from you: what is your family's plan to navigate the school closures?

Guests:

Julia McEvoy, senior editor, KQED news

Jenny Radesky, assistant professor of pediatrics, developmental behavioral pediatrics, University of Michigan; author, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) report "Media and Young Minds"

Peter Arcuni, reporter, KQED news

