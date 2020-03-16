Oakland Unified School District and Santa Clara County announced the closure of its schools on Friday, joining school districts in San Francisco, Berkeley and others across the Bay Area. The news leaves families with questions about childcare and continued learning outside of a classroom. We’ll hear what schools are doing to help students stay healthy, safe and on track academically. And we want to hear from you: what is your family's plan to navigate the school closures?
Bay Area School Closures Raise Questions of Home-Schooling, Childcare
at 9:00 AM
(surpasspro/iStock)
Guests:
Julia McEvoy, senior editor, KQED news
Jenny Radesky, assistant professor of pediatrics, developmental behavioral pediatrics, University of Michigan; author, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) report "Media and Young Minds"
Peter Arcuni, reporter, KQED news
