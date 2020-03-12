KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Working From Home in the Coronavirus Era
All Things Considered
11:30 pmAll Things Considered

WHO Declares COVID-19 a Global Pandemic

Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to continue his presidential campaign, he announced Wednesday. The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, as the number of countries with cases of the viral disease reaches 114. Author Barbara Neely died last week; she was a trailblazer for black women in crime fiction. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, about the impact of coronavirus on West Coast ports. Thirty miles from the Turkish border, families in the Syrian city of Ariha face an agonizing choice of whether to stay, hoping a ceasefire holds, or leave. Hundreds of asylum seekers are not getting a chance to make their case in U.S. immigration court. Instead, the migrants are put on planes to Guatemala and told to ask for asylum there. And author Sierra Crane Murdoch on her book, “Yellow Bird.”see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pmAll Things Considered

WHO Declares COVID-19 a Global Pandemic

Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to continue his presidential campaign, he announced Wednesday. The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, as the number of countries with cases of the viral disease reaches 114. Author Barbara Neely died last week; she was a trailblazer for black women in crime fiction. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, about the impact of coronavirus on West Coast ports. Thirty miles from the Turkish border, families in the Syrian city of Ariha face an agonizing choice of whether to stay, hoping a ceasefire holds, or leave. Hundreds of asylum seekers are not getting a chance to make their case in U.S. immigration court. Instead, the migrants are put on planes to Guatemala and told to ask for asylum there. And author Sierra Crane Murdoch on her book, “Yellow Bird.”see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Working From Home in the Coronavirus Era

Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM
A mostly empty BART train at the Embarcadero Station during the afternoon on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

On Wednesday, Google's parent company Alphabet recommended that all of its employees in North America, Africa and the Middle East work from home to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The announcement comes as a number of other companies implement telework policies and as the Office of Personnel Management, which oversees 2.1 million federal workers, directs agencies to prepare emergency plans. We'll discuss how workers and employers can make the most of telework arrangements, and we want to hear from you: If you're working from home because of coronavirus, what's been your experience?

Guests:

Geoffrey A. Fowler, technology columnist, The Washington Post

Sara Sutton, CEO and founder, FlexJobs

Sponsored