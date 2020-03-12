Working From Home in the Coronavirus Era

On Wednesday, Google's parent company Alphabet recommended that all of its employees in North America, Africa and the Middle East work from home to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The announcement comes as a number of other companies implement telework policies and as the Office of Personnel Management, which oversees 2.1 million federal workers, directs agencies to prepare emergency plans. We'll discuss how workers and employers can make the most of telework arrangements, and we want to hear from you: If you're working from home because of coronavirus, what's been your experience?