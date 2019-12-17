Considering Marc Benioff and the Complexities of Billionaire Philanthropy

Examples of Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff's philanthropy are nearly as omnipresent in San Francisco as views of his soaring Salesforce Tower. Benioff has given tens of millions to Bay Area public schools and hundreds of millions to children's hospitals. By throwing his money and force behind San Francisco's Prop C to raise taxes on big companies, including his own, to fund homeless services, he goaded other tech barons to step up. But at the same time, Salesforce paid no federal corporate taxes last year. Forum talks with the author of a new Wired article that grapples with the complexities of billionaire benevolence. And we want to hear from you. Are billionaires part of the solution or part of the problem?